



The Secret Service suspended six agents in connection with their “actions” during last year’s assassination attempt on President Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, a source from the agency confirmed.

They were suspended following an investigation into the attempted assassination, “specifically their actions,” the source told NewsNation, The Hill’s sister company. Their jobs, according to the source, range from supervisory to line level.

“The Secret Service does not perform at the elite levels needed to discharge its critical mission,” the report found, according to CBS News. “The Secret Service has become bureaucratic, complacent, and static even though risks have multiplied and technology has evolved.”

The Secret Service deputy director stated that penalties ranged from 10 to 42 days of leave without pay or benefits, according to CBS News.

Trump made headlines after emerging from a body shield of Secret Service agents to raise his fist after a gunshot grazed his ear at the Pennsylvania rally in July of 2024.

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman (D) said the event was “astonishing” and endowed the president with a “Taylor Swift kind of swag” that contributed to the leader’s traction on the campaign trail.

However, those in attendance mourned the loss of Corey Comperatore, a firefighter killed at the campaign event.

The gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was fatally shot by agents.

Then Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle faced heavy criticism for the agency’s response to the attack.

Cheatle resigned from the role in July 2024, and Sean Curran now leads the agency.





