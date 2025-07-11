



A federal appeals court on Thursday ruled to uphold a jury verdict that determined President Trump was guilty of sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll.

The three-judge panel issued a mandate to affirm the previous district court ruling despite the president’s attempts to appeal the ruling that sided with Carroll, who claimed that he sexually abused her at a New York City department store in the mid-1990s.

“Thursday, July 10th, 2025 So long, Old Man! The United States Court of Appeals, 2nd Circuit, bids thee farewell,” Carroll wrote in a post celebrating the ruling on X.

However, Trump may attempt to submit another appeal to be considered for review before the Supreme Court. He has 90 days to submit a request to the high court.

A White House spokesperson described Carroll’s case as “liberal lawfare” in a statement sent to CNBC.

“The American People are supporting President Trump in historic numbers, and they demand an immediate end to the political weaponization of our justice system and a swift dismissal of all of the Witch Hunts, including the Democrat-funded Carroll Hoaxes, the defense of which the Attorney General has determined is legally required to be taken over by the Department of Justice because Carroll based her false claims on the President’s official acts, including statements from the White House,” the spokesperson told the outlet.

