



Federal disaster assistance will now be available for eight additional Texas counties impacted by deadly flash floods, Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday.

At least 160 people are still missing as a result of the floods, which followed torrential rain over the July 4 weekend. At least 120 people are dead in six counties.

Five Texas counties near Austin — Burnet, San Saba, Tom Green, Travis, and Williams — will now be eligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance for individuals. Local governments in Kendall, Kimble, Menard, and San Saba counties are also now eligible for federal grants to restore public infrastructure or otherwise recover from the disaster.

“There has been extraordinary collaboration with the state and the federal government to make sure that we address Texans’ needs as quickly as possible through disaster assistance programs. The State of Texas will continue to work with our federal and local partners to provide impacted Texans with the support they need to heal and recover,” Abbott said in a statement.

President Trump visited Texas Friday to assess the damage from the floods. He had previously pledged that he would do away with FEMA and return disaster response to the states.

The federal government’s response to the floods has come under criticism amidst reports that it may have been delayed by budgetary restrictions. CNN and The Washington Post have reported that a new policy requiring Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to approve purchases over $100,000 has limited FEMA’s ability to position disaster response teams.





Source link