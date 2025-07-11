



Podcaster Andrew Schulz slammed President Trump’s second administration on Thursday for reneging on campaign promises.

“He’s doing the exact opposite of everything I voted for,” Schulz said during a “Flagrant” podcast episode.

“I want him to stop the wars. He’s funding them. I want him to shrink spending, reduce the budget. He’s increasing it. It’s like everything that he said he’s going to do, except sending immigrants back and now he’s even flip-flopped on that,” he added.

The Hill reached out to the White House for comment.

Some, including conservative commentator Candace Owens and former White House adviser Elon Musk have also argued that Trump isn’t fulfilling the platform he laid out on the campaign trail.

“He’s been a chronic disappointment. And I feel embarrassed that I told people to go vote for him because this wasn’t going to happen, and it is happening,” Owens said during an appearance on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” after the United States struck three Iranian nuclear facilities.

Both Schulz and Musk have also criticized the president for not releasing files linked to convicted sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein.

“How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won’t release the Epstein files?” Musk wrote in a Tuesday post on X.

The Department of Justice recently told the public Epstein did not keep a “client list” despite Attorney General Pam Bondi’s previous statement on Fox News where she said the names were “sitting on her desk” and would soon be reviewed.

“It’s insulting our intelligence. Obviously, the intelligence community is trying to cover it up. Obviously, the Trump administration is trying to cover it up,” Schulz said.





Source link