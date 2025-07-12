



A federal judge on Thursday issued a temporary restraining order providing protections for journalists covering protests in Los Angeles after reporters alleged law enforcement mistreated them during widespread protests last month.

U.S. District Judge Hernán D. Vera, an appointee of former President Biden, granted the 14-day order and ruled that local police could no longer cite, detain or arrest journalists gathering, receiving, or processing information in an enclosed area for failure to disperse, curfew violations, or the obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

“If LAPD detains or arrest a person who claims to be a journalist, that person shall be permitted to promptly contact a supervisory officer of the rank of captain or above for purposes of challenging that detention, unless circumstances make it impossible to do so,” Vera wrote in the order.

It also bars the LAPD from using nonlethal munitions against journalists.

The lawsuit, which was filed last month, came after protests erupted in Southern California amid Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids across the region. President Trump deployed National Guard troops to the city despite objections from local and state officials.

The suit alleged that reporters covering the subsequent unrest were harmed by officers’ use of less-lethal munitions and through other measures.

Under Vera’s order, Los Angeles police are banned from using chemical irritants, and flash-bangs against journalists who do not pose a threat of imminent harm to an officer or another person. A preliminary injunction hearing is set for July 24 to consider a long-term block.

The law enforcement agency did not immediately respond to The Hill’s request for comment on the matter.





