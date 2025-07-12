



Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang dismissed concerns over President Trump’s tariff agenda, saying the California-based company will “work through it” and emphasized that the U.S. needs to bolster its production of chips.

“Nobody likes disruptions and no one likes abrupt changes, but these settlements will — President Trump will settle these deals and countries will reorganize and resettle, and we’ll work through it,” Huang said in an interview with USA Today published on Friday.

Trump has reshuffled U.S. trade policy since returning to the White House, and he has recently notified countries about the tariff rates some will face at the start of next month. The president has alerted nations about the “reciprocal” rate that will come into effect on Aug. 1, and some of warned of countermeasures and called for further negotiations.

“Every single year there were rules and taxes and tariffs and policies and regulations, and we survived. I have every confidence that the world is going to survive this, companies will survive this and whatever it turns out to be, we’ll make the best of it,” Huang said.

This week, Nvidia became the first public-traded company to hit a market capitalization above $4 trillion. Huang met with Trump at the White House the same day. The two have had five meetings since the president took office on Jan. 20, USA Today reported.

Huang said on Friday that the U.S. has to manufacture more semiconductors, arguing the push will yield benefits across various sectors.

“Absolutely. I believe President Trump’s vision, his bold vision to manufacture in the United States, it’s great for our industries, it’s great for our society,” the Nvidia head said to USA TODAY.

“We’ve lost a lot of manufacturing capability and skills, which is really great for skilled craft and people that work with their hands and build things,” he added. “We want to celebrate that. We want to bring that back to the United States. It’s very important to national security, industrial security, supply chain resilience.”

His remarks come as a bipartisan duo, Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Jim Banks (R-Ind.), sent a letter to Huang this week, asking him to reconsider an upcoming visit to China over national security concerns.





