



President Trump stood in defense of Attorney General Pam Bondi on Saturday evening, praising her for doing a “FANTASTIC” job as she faces intense scrutiny from some of the president’s supporters over her handling of files related to disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“What’s going on with my ‘boys’ and, in some cases, ‘gals?’ They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening. We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and ‘selfish people’ are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The president suggested some of his political opponents “created” the Epstein files and that the outrage from some in the MAGA movement over the documents related to the case is exactly what Trump’s longtime critics are looking for.

“For years, it’s Epstein, over and over again. Why are we giving publicity to Files written by Obama, Crooked Hillary, Comey, Brennan, and the Losers and Criminals of the Biden Administration, who conned the World with the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, 51 ‘Intelligence’ Agents, THE LAPTOP FROM HELL,’ and more? They created the Epstein Files, just like they created the FAKE Hillary Clinton/Christopher Steele Dossier that they used on me, and now my so-called ‘friends’ are playing right into their hands,” Trump wrote in the post, referring to FBI’s probe into the alleged ties between Russia and Trump’s 2016 campaign.

“Why didn’t these Radical Left Lunatics release the Epstein Files? If there was ANYTHING in there that could have hurt the MAGA Movement, why didn’t they use it? They haven’t even given up on the John F. Kennedy or Martin Luther King, Jr. Files,” Trump said on Saturday.

Trump’s post comes as the internal fighting within the administration about the handling of the files related to Epstein has continued. Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino is livid over the management of the files and has sparred with the leaders of the Justice Department (DOJ) over it, The Hill reported on Friday. Multiple outlets reported on Friday that Bongino took a day off on Friday and was mulling if he should resign from his role.

The clash came to light days after the DOJ and FBI published a joint memo that said Epstein killed himself in 2019 and he did not have a “client list.” The findings infuriated the MAGA movement, some of whom have for years spread conspiracy theories about Epstein’s death.

“This work is being carried out seamlessly and with unity. Any attempt to sow division within this team is baseless and distracts from the real progress being made in restoring public safety and pursuing justice for all,” White House spokesperson Harrison Fields said in a statement on Friday.

Bondi has especially been facing strong blowback from Trump backers, including prominent right-wing commentators, over her previous remarks about wanting to provide transparency around the Epstein case. The attorney general clarified her remarks from an interview she did on Fox News in February, where she said the Epstein “client list” was “sitting on” her “desk.” Bondi said earlier this week that she was referring to various documents related to the Epstein case.

“LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB — SHE’S GREAT! The 2020 Election was Rigged and Stolen, and they tried to do the same thing in 2024 — That’s what she is looking into as AG, and much more. One year ago our Country was DEAD, now it’s the ‘HOTTEST’ Country anywhere in the World,” the president said on Truth Social. Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to former President Biden. There was no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 White House race.

“Let’s keep it that way, and not waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about,” Trump added.

Trump, in the Truth Social post, also said that FBI Director Kash Patel and the bureau should devote its attention to arresting criminals, not the Epstein files.

“Kash Patel, and the FBI, must be focused on investigating Voter Fraud, Political Corruption, ActBlue, The Rigged and Stolen Election of 2020, and arresting Thugs and Criminals, instead of spending month after month looking at nothing but the same old, Radical Left inspired Documents on Jeffrey Epstein,” the president wrote.

Epstein was accused in multiple cases of sex trafficking young girls. He rubbed elbows with high-profile people, including celebrities and entrepreneurs. His associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted of sex trafficking and was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022.

“No matter how much success we have had, securing the Border, deporting Criminals, fixing the Economy, Energy Dominance, a Safer World where Iran will not have Nuclear Weapons, it’s never enough for some people,” Trump wrote.

“We are about to achieve more in 6 months than any other Administration has achieved in over 100 years, and we have so much more to do,” the president added. “We are saving our Country and, MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, which will continue to be our complete PRIORITY. The Left is imploding!”





