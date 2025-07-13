



President Trump claimed during an interview on Saturday that some Democrats in Congress “wanted to vote” for his “big, beautiful bill,” which was signed into law last week.

“And remember this, the Democrats wanted to vote for it, most of them, many of them, because it’s all good stuff,” the president said during his appearance on Fox News’s “My View with Lara Trump.”

Democrats in both chambers were critical of the reconciliation package, constantly pointing to cuts to Medicaid and food assistance programs. The massive package also includes funds to hire more border patrol agents and customs officers, funding for border wall construction, extends Trump’s 2017 tax cuts and will supercharge fossil fuel production.

No Democrat voted for the spending package in either chamber. The House eventually passed the bill in a 218-214 vote, with two GOP members, Reps. Thomas Massie (Ky.) and Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.), voting against it.

“We didn’t have one democrat vote because they said, ‘don’t vote.’ And the one thing they do well is they stay together. You’re reading stories now, but a lot of them wanted to vote for it, but they couldn’t. They couldn’t do it,” Trump told host Lara Trump, who is his daughter-in-law. She is married to Trump’s son Eric Trump.

Later in the interview, the president added of Democrats, “It’s pretty incredible. And they stick together. I admire that.”

Trump hammered Democrats for not supporting the “big, beautiful bill” during his rally in Des Moines, Iowa, last week.

“But all of the things that we’ve given, and they wouldn’t vote. Only because they hate Trump. But I hate them, too. You know that? I really do, I hate them. I cannot stand them, because I really believe they hate our country, you want to know the truth,” Trump told the crowd.





