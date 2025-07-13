



Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said Sunday he believed the public may never know what prompted the attempted assassination of President Trump in Pennsylvania a year ago.

“I think we aren’t going to know the motive, and I take that at face value. I know a lot of times when we don’t get something and we suspect something, we think government’s lying to us,” Paul told CBS News’s Margaret Brennan on “Face the Nation.”

“And look, I have my doubts about government on many levels, but I think on this level, they’ve tried their best, and I don’t think there’s a secret answer that they’re not revealing to us,” he added. “I think they just don’t know.”

Sunday marks one year since Trump faced an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa., serving as a turning point for the president both politically and personally. It also kick-started an ongoing reckoning at the Secret Service.

The shooting boosted Republican support of Trump for the remaining months of the 2024 campaign, even amid fresh excitement among Democrats as former Vice President Kamala Harris ascended to the top of the party’s presidential ticket over former President Biden.

“One year ago today, an assassin opened fire on President Donald J. Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania. The bullet hit—but by the grace of God, he stood up. Bloodied. Unbowed. And he fought harder,” the White House said Sunday in a post on the social platform X.

“July 13th is a reminder: we fight, we win, AND WE NEVER SURRENDER,” the post continued.





Source link