



President Trump on Sunday expressed confidence in deputy FBI director Dan Bongino, despite the backlash over the Trump administration’s handling of the files related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Bongino has been at the center of the internal fighting over the Epstein situation, with a source familiar confirming to The Hill that the deputy director is furious over how the documents were handled and has clashed with Justice Department leaders.

During a press gaggle at Joint Base Andrews on Sunday evening, Trump was asked if Bongino, previously a far-right podcaster, was still the deputy FBI director, and whether they had spoken recently.

“Oh I think so. I did, I spoke to him today. Dan Bongino, very good guy. I’ve known him a long time. I’ve done his show many many times. He sounded terrific, actually. No, I think he’s in good shape,” Trump said.

The Justice Department and FBI issued a joint memo last week that sought to counter claims about Epstein that have long been promoted by conservative media figures including Bongino and FBI director Kash Patel.

The memo said Epstein, a convicted child sex trafficker, did not have a client list and confirmed he died by suicide in his New York City jail cell in 2019. The list of high-profile clients has been a longtime fixation on the right, and hopes for its release were fueled by Attorney General Pam Bondi saying earlier this year it was on her desk for review.

Axios first reported that Bongino had fought with Bondi since the memo was released. On Friday, multiple news outlets reported Bongino was not at work Friday and was mulling whether to resign from his position.

The White House, meanwhile, called any indications of divisions “baseless.”

“President Trump has assembled a highly qualified and experienced law and order team dedicated to protecting Americans, holding criminals accountable, and delivering justice to victims,” White House spokesperson Harrison Fields said in a statement.

“This work is being carried out seamlessly and with unity. Any attempt to sow division within this team is baseless and distracts from the real progress being made in restoring public safety and pursuing justice for all.”





