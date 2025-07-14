



President Trump joined the English soccer club Chelsea on Sunday on the field to celebrate its victory in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

The president stood alongside the team as a player held the trophy aloft after a 3-0 win over France’s Paris Saint-Germain. The White House posted a photo of the moment on the social platform X on Sunday.

Trump watched the game from a skybox, where he was reportedly joined by Attorney General Pam Bondi, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, NFL legend Tom Brady, conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch and FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Sunday marked exactly a year since Trump was shot in the ear at a campaign event in Butler, Pa.

“It was an upset today I guess,” Trump told reporters after flying back to Washington following Chelsea’s victory. “But it was a great match.”

The Associated Press reported that Trump and first lady Melania Trump were greeted with cheers as they arrived at the stadium, but that Trump received a smattering of boos when he was briefly shown on the stadium’s mega-screen.

MetLife Stadium is set to host the World Cup next year.

FIFA, the international soccer organization, opened an office at New York’s Trump Tower prior to the Club World Cup final. Infantino revealed the trophy while at Trump Tower on Tuesday, where he was joined by Trump’s son Eric Trump and ex-Brazilian soccer player Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima.

“A big thanks to United States President @realdonaldtrump, @erictrump, as well as the @whtaskforcefifa for all your support of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup, which is uniting the world in peace, happiness, and joy. I also thank all attending FIFA Council members and FIFA Legends for your time today,” Infantino said Tuesday on Instagram.

“As New York becomes the capital of world football over this week when we will crown the only official FIFA club world champions, and next year for the FIFA World Cup, I am delighted we will be present to serve our game from this global city,” he added.





