



Trump border czar Tom Homan ripped into a heckler who interrupted his address during a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) gathering in Florida on Saturday, saying that the unidentified man doesn’t have the “balls” to be an immigration or border officer.

“This guy lives in his mother’s basement — the only thing that surprises me, you don’t have purple hair and a nose ring,” Homan said to the heckler as attendees cheered. “Get out of here, you loser!”

“You’re such a badass? Meet me off stage in 13 minutes and 50 seconds,” he continued, adding to the crowd, “I guarantee you he sits down to pee. Guaranteed.”

The TPUSA Student Action Summit was streamed online, and several social media accounts posted clips of Homan’s response to the interruption.

The heckler, who was removed from the event, was holding an enlarged photo of Homan with “MS-13” photoshopped across the former border patrol officer’s knuckles. The man yelled out asking whether Homan was a member of the violent gang, which Trump has designated a terrorist organization.

“This says so,” the man, dressed in MAGA attire, shouted while raising the image into the air.

Homan stopped his prepared remarks to directly respond to the heckler.

“I’ve got a question for you,” he said. “Why don’t you come up here and bring me that picture? Bring it!”

The Trump administration has used photos of Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s hand tattoos to allege that he was a member of the MS-13 gang and defend his erroneous deportation to El Salvador in March. Abrego Garcia was returned to the U.S. last month and faces new charges and a second deportation effort.

Trump posted an image on Truth Social in April showing Abrego Garcia’s hand with “MS-13” photoshopped above his existing knuckle tattoos.

“They said he is not a member of MS-13, even though he’s got MS-13 tattooed onto his knuckles,” Trump wrote alongside the altered photo.

The image spurred backlash because of the addition of the “MS-13” characters, which the White House has argued was meant to interpret the symbolism behind his existing tattoos.





