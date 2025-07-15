



President Trump on Tuesday said he did not understand why many of his supporters were so fixated on the case of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, as uproar over Epstein documents has stoked discontent among members of his base.

“I don’t understand it, why they would be so interested. He’s been dead for a long time. He was never a big factor in terms of life. I don’t understand what the interest and what the fascination is. I really don’t. And the credible information has been given,” Trump told reporters as he departed an event in Pennsylvania.

“I don’t understand why the Jeffrey Epstein case wold be of interest to anybody. It’s pretty boring stuff. It’s sordid, but it’s boring,” Trump added. “And I don’t understand why it keeps going. I think really only pretty bad people, including fake news, want to keep something like that going.”

The Justice Department and FBI issued a joint memo last week that stated Epstein did not have a client list and confirmed he died by suicide in his New York City jail cell in 2019. The findings incensed members of the MAGA movement, who have for years pushed conspiracy theories about Epstein’s death and claims that prominent Democrats would be named on a client list.

Epstein, accused in several cases of sex trafficking young girls, ran in high-powered circles with figures that included Trump, former President Clinton, Britain’s Prince Andrew and a number of other celebrities and ultrawealthy individuals. Epstein’s associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, has been convicted of sex trafficking.

Attorney General Pam Bondi in particular has faced intense backlash over the administration’s lack of disclosures related to Epstein, with some Trump allies calling for her ouster.

Those criticizing Bondi have cited her comments earlier this year pledging transparency around the Epstein files, including an interview in February in which she said an Epstein client list was “sitting on” her “desk” to be reviewed. She has since asserted she was referring to a variety of files related to the Epstein case.

Trump earlier Tuesday defended Bondi and said she should release any information that is deemed “credible” related to Epstein.

“But she’s handled it very well, and it’s going to be up to her whatever she thinks is credible, she should release,” he said.





