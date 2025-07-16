



President Trump said late Tuesday that he has reached a deal with most of the House Republicans who derailed a procedural vote earlier in the day, putting a trio of cryptocurrency bills on a path to consideration in the lower chamber.

The announcement — made on Truth Social — came after Trump said he met with 11 out of 12 of the House Republicans who torpedoed the procedural vote Tuesday afternoon, which brought the floor to a screeching halt.

“I am in the Oval Office with 11 of the 12 Congressmen/women necessary to pass the GENIUS Act and, after a short discussion, they have all agreed to vote tomorrow morning in favor of the Rule,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Speaker of the House Mike Johnson was at the meeting via telephone, and looks forward to taking the Vote as early as possible,” he added. “I want to thank the Congressmen/women for their quick and positive response. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

It remains unclear what assurances the dozen Republicans received to win over their support for the procedural rule.

Republican “no” votes included Reps. Ann Paulina Luna (Fla.), Scott Perry (Pa.), Chip Roy (Texas), Victoria Spartz (Ind.), Michael Cloud (Texas), Andrew Clyde (Ga.), Eli Crane (Ariz.), Andy Harris (Md.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), Tim Burchett (Tenn.), Keith Self (Texas) and Andy Biggs (Ariz.). House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) switched his vote to “no” as a procedural move to allow the chamber to re-vote on the measure at a later date.

“I’m thankful for President Trump getting involved tonight to ensure that we can pass the GENIUS Act tomorrow and agreeing again to help us advance additional crypto legislation in the coming days. Much more to come,” Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-La.) said on Tuesday.

The agreement, if it holds, nonetheless, will allow the House to adopt a procedural rule and move forward with consideration of the three cryptocurrency bills and a measure to fund the Pentagon for fiscal year 2026 as early as Wednesday, putting the chamber back on track after Tuesday’s hiccup.

The chief concern among the hard-line contingent was the lack of a provision in the GENIUS Act that would block the creation of a central bank digital currency. The bill, which aims to create a regulatory framework for dollar-backed digital tokens known as stablecoins, is the most likely to become law after clearing the Senate last month.

While the House is also set to consider the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, which would bar the Federal Reserve from issuing a central bank digital currency, the measure seems unlikely to gain traction in the Senate.

Trump, who has become a key ally of the crypto industry in his second term, has urged the House to quickly pass a “clean” stablecoin bill, frustrating efforts by lawmakers to tweak the legislation or tie it to another measure, like the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act.

The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, which would divide oversight of the broader crypto market between two financial regulators, is also up for consideration by the House this week. However, the Senate appears poised to propose its own market structure legislation.

Votes on rules — which govern debate on measures — are typically mundane, party-line efforts where members of the majority party vote in favor and those in the minority party vote in opposition. In recent years, however, some Republicans have used the procedural votes to express their displeasure with legislation or leadership.

Updated at 10 p.m. EDT





