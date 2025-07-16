



President Trump’s disapproval rating hit its highest level since the start of his second term in office, according to the latest Economist/YouGov poll.

The survey, conducted over the weekend, shows 55 percent disapprove of the way Trump is handling his job, compared to 41 percent who approve.

The most recent poll marks a slight shift from the prior week, when 53 percent disapproved and 42 percent approved of the job he was doing as president. The week before that saw the same results.

Trump started his second term with 49 percent approval and 43 percent disapproval.

Trump saw lower support in mid-June, when 40 percent approved of his handling of the presidency, but only 54 percent disapproved at the time — short of the record 55 percent in the latest poll.

The overall dip in approval since Trump took office has been driven largely by falling support among Democrats and independents.

In the poll conducted in late January, Trump’s approval rating among Democrats was at 12 percent. Today, only 3 percent approve of the president.

A similar shift exists among independents, 41 percent of whom approved of the president right after he took office in January, compared to just 29 percent today.

Republicans, meanwhile, see virtually no change in their level of support for the president. When Trump took office, 94 percent approved of his handling of the job — similar to the 92 percent who approve today.

The Economist/YouGov survey separates the self-identified MAGA Republicans from those Republicans who say they don’t identify with the MAGA movement — with each group representing half of all Republicans surveyed.

Among self-identified MAGA Republicans, Trump’s approval rating has consistently hovered at around 98 percent.

Republicans who don’t identify with the MAGA movement, however, began Trump’s term approving of the president at a rate of 90 percent. By mid-April, that dropped to 70 percent, and, by the latest poll, that share is back up to 85 percent.

The latest Economist/YouGov poll includes 1,680 U.S. adults and was conducted July 11-14. The margin of error is 3.4 percentage points.





