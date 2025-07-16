



Right-wing activist Laura Loomer, a longtime ally of President Trump’s, said in a new interview that she’s concerned that the federal government’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case could threaten to “consume” the president’s second term.

In an interview Wednesday with Politico, Loomer compared the latest intrigue to the media’s fascination with Russia during the president’s first term in office.

“I don’t want it to consume his presidency,” she said.

She noted there are key differences between the Russia story nearly a decade ago and the case involving the late financier and convicted sex offender.

“Obviously, this is not a complete hoax given the fact that Ghislaine Maxwell is currently serving 20 years in prison in Florida for her crimes and activities with Jeffrey Epstein, who we know is a convicted sexual predator,” she said.

“This is why I said, and I’ll reiterate it again, the best thing that the president can do is appoint a special counsel to handle the Epstein files investigation,” she continued.

Loomer, who has bashed Attorney General Pam Bondi for her handling of the Epstein documents, previously told Politico’s Playbook newsletter that a special counsel should be appointed “so that people can feel like this issue is being investigated, and perhaps take it out of [Bondi’s] hands, because I don’t think that she has been transparent or done a good job handling this issue.”

A number of prominent Trump supporters, including members of Congress, have similarly called for the administration to release more information around the Epstein files, and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) has joined Loomer’s call for a special counsel.

The Justice Department and FBI issued a joint memo last week that said Epstein did not have a client list and confirmed he died by suicide — not due to foul play as many suspected — in his New York City jail cell in 2019.

The findings incensed members of the MAGA movement, who have for years pushed conspiracy theories about Epstein’s death and claims that prominent Democrats would be named on a client list.

But Trump has pushed back against the criticism and on Wednesday wrote a lengthy Truth Social post, in which he dismissed the uproar over the Epstein files as a “scam” perpetuated by Democrats and suggested he no longer welcomed his backers who have called for more transparency around the documents.

“Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bulls‑‑‑,’ hook, line, and sinker,” Trump posted. “They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years.

“I have had more success in 6 months than perhaps any President in our Country’s history, and all these people want to talk about, with strong prodding by the Fake News and the success starved Dems, is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax,” Trump continued. “Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore!”





