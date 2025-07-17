



President Trump on Wednesday sidestepped a question on appointing a special counsel to investigate the case involving disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

As the president was leaving after giving a speech at the White House, a CNN reporter asked whether he’d consider appointing a special counsel in the matter.

“I have nothing to do with it,” Trump responded, before walking away.

A number of prominent Trump supporters, including members of Congress, have called for the administration to release more information related to the Epstein case.

Even some staunch Trump supporters, like far-right activist Laura Loomer and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), have been critical of the handling of the files and called for a special counsel to investigate.

The Justice Department and FBI issued a joint memo last week that said Epstein did not have a client list and confirmed he died by suicide — not due to foul play as many suspected — in his New York City jail cell in 2019.

The findings incensed members of the MAGA movement, who have for years pushed conspiracy theories about Epstein’s death and claims that prominent Democrats would be named on a client list.

But Trump has pushed back against the criticism and on Wednesday wrote a lengthy Truth Social post, in which he dismissed the uproar over the Epstein files as a “scam” perpetuated by Democrats and suggested he no longer welcomed his backers who have called for more transparency around the documents.

“Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bulls‑‑‑,’ hook, line, and sinker,” Trump posted. “They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years.

“I have had more success in 6 months than perhaps any President in our Country’s history, and all these people want to talk about, with strong prodding by the Fake News and the success starved Dems, is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax,” Trump continued.

“Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore!”





Source link