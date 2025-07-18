



President Trump on Thursday vowed to sue the Wall Street Journal over an article detailing a birthday letter the outlet said he sent to Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier and convicted sex offender.

Trump has denied writing the message, which the Journal said was part of a 2003 birthday gift, and said on Truth Social that he told the outlet the “supposed letter they printed by President Trump to Epstein was a FAKE.”

“President Trump will be suing The Wall Street Journal, NewsCorp, and Mr. Murdoch, shortly. The Press has to learn to be truthful, and not rely on sources that probably don’t even exist,” said a TruthSocial post from the president’s account.

“President Trump has already beaten George Stephanopoulos/ABC, 60 Minutes/CBS, and others, and looks forward to suing and holding accountable the once great Wall Street Journal,” the statement continued.

The Hill has contacted the White House for comment.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the message, which appears to bear Trump’s signature, was typed inside the outline of a naked woman.

“A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret,” says the final line, the Journal reported.

Alan Dershowitz and Leslie Wexner also wrote similar letters to Epstein, according to the Journal.

“I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women,” Trump told the Journal. “It’s not my language. It’s not my words.”

Vice President Vance chimed in, coming to Trump’s defense on social media and criticizing the Journal for the piece.

“Forgive my language but this story is complete and utter bull—-. The WSJ should be ashamed for publishing it,” Vance wrote.

“Where is this letter? Would you be shocked to learn they never showed it to us before publishing it? Does anyone honestly believe this sounds like Donald Trump?”

The Hill has also reached out to the Wall Street Journal for comment.





