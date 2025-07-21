



The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC) launched a slate of new digital ads targeting Republicans in a number of key battleground states ahead of legislative races in 2025 and 2026.

The digital ads, which were first obtained by The Hill, will target voters in Virginia, New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. The ads will be placed on Facebook and Instagram, featuring images of receipts with how much each state is projected to lose in health care and funding, along with how much prices could go up.

“Strong Democratic state leaders can hold MAGA Republicans accountable for selling us out,” the ads read.

The ad is the latest effort from Democrats to hit Republicans over the budget legislation that President Trump signed into law earlier this month.

The massive spending package, which Trump dubbed “the big beautiful bill,” would bring new tax breaks for older adults and overtime workers. The legislation includes funding to help hire border patrol agents and officers. The package also reduces green energy tax credits while cutting Medicaid and food assistance programs.

Democrats have sought to make the cuts to Medicaid and food assistance programs an attack line going into the off-year elections in Virginia and New Jersey this November and next year’s midterm elections.

An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll released on Friday found that 64 percent of U.S. adults surveyed said the Republican-led tax and spending bill will do “more to help” wealthy people.

Another 7 percent said the package would do more to hurt wealthy people, while 27 percent said it would not make a difference.

Twenty-six percent said the bill would benefit middle-class people, while 51 percent said it would hurt them. Twenty-two percent said it would not make a difference.





