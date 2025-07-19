



President Trump on Saturday said even if his administration releases all of the grand jury testimony in the case related to disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, it will not be enough to satisfy the “troublemakers and radical left lunatics.”

“I have asked the Justice Department to release all Grand Jury testimony with respect to Jeffrey Epstein, subject only to Court Approval. With that being said, and even if the Court gave its full and unwavering approval, nothing will be good enough for the troublemakers and radical left lunatics making the request,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “It will always be more, more, more. MAGA!”

The Justice Department (DOJ) filed two nearly identical motions to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Friday, asking the federal court to unseal the grand jury transcripts in the Epstein case.

It is uncommon for a grand jury transcript to be made public over sensitive information, but it can be achieved. DOJ said in the motions, which were filed by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, that it would strike the names of potential victims and other “personal identifying information” before the release of the transcript.

The pair of motions came a day after Trump directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to release “pertinent grand jury testimony.”

“Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval,” he wrote Thursday online. “This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now.”

The administration has faced increased pressure from the president’s MAGA base to produce more documents related to the case, particularly after an unnamed joint FBI and DOJ memo published last week concluded that Epstein — who ran in high-powered circles — died by suicide in 2019 and that he did not keep a so-called “client list.”

The findings unnerved some, who claim they contradict comments Bondi made earlier this year, including vowing transparency in the case.

The latest move to unseal the testimony came after The Wall Street Journal reported on an alleged letter Trump sent to Epstein for the financier’s 50th birthday. The letter, a copy of which was not published in the article, contains text framed by the outline of a naked woman and has the words “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

The president has denied that he sent the letter and sued the newspaper on Friday for defamation in federal court.

“Defendants concocted this story to malign President Trump’s character and integrity and deceptively portray him in a false light,” his legal team said.

Trump has in recent days criticized Republicans for being fixated on the issue and urged his allies to move on, to no avail. He’s also questioned why Democrats did not bring up the files when they had control of the Senate and White House.

“BECAUSE THEY HAD NOTHING!!!” he wrote Friday.





