



The case of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein dominated headlines once again this week as President Trump has struggled to manage the fallout over an FBI and Department of Justice memo that pushed back on several conspiracy theories about the convicted sex offender. This is likely to be the focus of much of this week’s Sunday shows.

Under Trump’s direction, the DOJ has asked to unseal grand jury transcripts pertaining to Epstein’s 2019 criminal case in New York, which was dropped after Epstein was found dead in his cell awaiting trial. The memo last week concluded that the death was a suicide, consistent with previous findings.

Conspiracy theorists and some supporters of the president, however, have entertained the idea that Epstein could have been murdered in order to cover up some vast global scheme involving child sex trafficking. Trump’s move has so far gathered mixed reactions.

A new Wall Street Journal report claimed Trump wrote Epstein a “bawdy” 50th birthday card in 2003, apparently including a drawing of a naked woman. Trump has denied the report and sued the Journal for libel.

On Capitol Hill, the House muscled through several new cryptocurrency bills, while the Senate agonized over a $9 billion rescissions package for foreign aid and public media before ultimately sending it to Trump for a signature.

White House crypto czar David Sacks could take a victory lap on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” following the signing of stablecoin legislation into law. He will be joined by Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), who was instrumental in pushing recissions through before a hard Friday deadline.

Also on Fox, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard could double down on her threats of prosecution of officials from the Obama administration over allegations that they “manipulated intelligence” regarding conclusions that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is making two Sunday show appearances this week, more than a month after anti-ICE protests roiled pockets of the LA region. Trump’s aggressive deportation push has sparked fear and prompted a judge last week to block ICE from using indiscriminate immigration stops.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons will appear alongside Bass on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Trump also escalated pressure against Jerome Powell this week, with reports circulating that he was mulling firing the Federal Reserve chair. The president cannot fire Powell without cause, and a chair has not been ousted in the modern age.

Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), a member of the House Financial Services Committee, could take up the topic on CBS. His interview at the Hill Nation Summit will also re-air on NewsNation’s “The Hill Sunday.”

Democratic Party electoral politics will also likely crop up on several Sunday shows. Former Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas), who is vying in a crowded Senate primary, and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser (D), who is running for governor, will both appear on NBC’s “The Weekend.”

On CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) could also address the party’s split over Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for New York City Mayor. Torres endorsed former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) in the primary and has not yet pledged his support to Mamdani but has increasingly warmed up to the ascendant Democratic socialist in recent weeks.

NewsNation’s “The Hill Sunday”: Rep. Eric Sorenson (D-Ill.); Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Jim Himes (D-Conn.) from the Hill Nation Summit.

ABC’s “This Week”: Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn); Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

CNN’s “State of the Union”: Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.); former Trump campaign adviser Bryan Lanza; political commentator Karen Finney; former Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.).

NBC’s “The Weekend”: Former Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas); Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser (D).

CBS’ “Face the Nation”: Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass; acting ICE Director Todd Lyons; Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.); Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

“Fox News Sunday”: Sen. Dave McCormick (R-Pa.); Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.)

“Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures”: Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard; Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.); White House crypto czar David Sacks.





