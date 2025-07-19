



Justin Fulcher, a senior staffer at the Pentagon and advisor to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, has left the Defense Department (DOD), an agency spokesperson confirmed to NewsNation.

Fulcher’s departure is the latest shakeup in recent months in the top ranks of the DOD, which saw three top officials ousted in April. Fulcher was elevated to the Pentagon after previously working for the Department of Government Efficiency.

“The Department of Defense is grateful to Justin Fulcher for his work on behalf of President Trump and Secretary Hegseth. We wish him well in his future endeavors,” Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell told NewsNation.

In a statement released by the DOD, Fulcher said he had completed six months of government work “as planned.”

“None of this could have happened without Secretary Hegseth’s decisive leadership or President Trump’s continued confidence in our team,” he said. “Revitalizing the warrior ethos, rebuilding the military, and reestablishing deterrence are just some of the historic accomplishments I’m proud to have witnessed.”

Fulcher’s desk was recently relocated from outside Hegseth’s office to down the hall, The Washington Post reported Saturday. He told the paper that the move was temporary and due to maintenance work.

Fulcher’s ouster was first reported by CBS.

Andrew Fischer Espitallier contributed to this report.





