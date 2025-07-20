



President Trump on Sunday called on the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Guardians to change their names back to the Redskins and Indians, respectively, saying “there is a big clamoring” to undo the rebranding of recent years.

“The Washington ‘Whatever’s’ should IMMEDIATELY change their name back to the Washington Redskins Football Team. There is a big clamoring for this. Likewise, the Cleveland Indians, one of the six original baseball teams, with a storied past,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen. Their heritage and prestige is systematically being taken away from them. Times are different now than they were three or four years ago. We are a Country of passion and common sense. OWNERS, GET IT DONE!!!”

D.C.’s NFL team announced in July 2020 it was retiring the Redskins name and logo after an internal review. For nearly two years, it was known as the “Washington Football Team,” and, in February 2022, the team rebranded as the Commanders.

“Redskin” is a racial slur for Native Americans.

Similarly, Cleveland’s MLB team dropped the name “Indians” after more than a century following the 2021 season.

A Washington Post poll in April found a majority of Washington football fans were not happy with that team’s new name.

Earlier this month, Trump told a reporter that he wouldn’t personally have changed the name but suggested he was open to the name “Commanders” if the team does well.

“I wouldn’t have changed the name,” Trump said, when asked whether he thinks the team should change its name back. “It just doesn’t have the same — it doesn’t have the same ring to me.”

“But, you know, winning can make everything sound good. So if they win, all of a sudden the Commanders sounds good, but I wouldn’t have changed the name,” the president added.

Last season, the Commanders made it to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991.





