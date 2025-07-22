



Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) acting director Todd Lyons on Wednesday slammed Hunter Biden, the son of former President Biden, over recent comments he made about immigration.

“That’s just idiotic. It’s dumb. You know, to make comments like that is crazy, because under the last administration, those are the problems we have right now. Under these former administrations, President Obama, President Biden, it’s made illegal immigration common, in the commonplace, and that’s just not the case,” Lyons told Fox News’s John Roberts on “America Reports.”

In an interview released Monday, the younger Biden told YouTube creator Andrew Callaghan that “all these Democrats say, you have to talk about and realize that people are really upset about illegal immigration.”

“F— you,” the former president’s son continued. “How do you think your hotel room gets cleaned? How do you think you have food on your f—— table? Who do you think washes your dishes?”

“I’ll tell you what, if I became president in two years from now, or four years from now, or three years from now, I would pick up the phone and call the f‑‑‑ing president in El Salvador and say, ‘You either f‑‑‑ing send them back or I’m gonna f‑‑‑ing invade.’ It’s a f‑‑‑ing crime what they’re doing. He’s a f‑‑‑ing dictator thug,” Biden added later.

“Bukele or Trump?” Callaghan asked, referencing Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele.

“Both,” Biden responded.

Bukele responded to Biden on the social platform X in a post that referenced the latter’s past drug use.

“Is Hunter Biden sniffing powdered milk?” Bukele said in his Monday post that featured a clip with Biden’s comments.

During the first few months of his return to White House, President Trump and his administration have heavily cracked down on immigration. In mid-March, the administration deported Venezuelans and Salvadorans to the infamous CECOT prison in El Salvador.





