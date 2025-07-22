



MAHA Action, a nonprofit that backs the Trump administration’s “Make America Healthy Again” agenda, has launched a six-figure ad campaign backing President Trump and Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s efforts.

“President Trump and Secretary Kennedy have shown incredible courage in taking on powerful interests and putting the health of American families first,” MAHA Action president Tony Lyons said in a statement. “This is our way of saying thank you for their leadership and ensuring Congress knows that the American people, that millions of MAHA moms and advocates are behind these critical reforms.”

“MAHA Action will amplify the voices demanding an end to the corruption that has led to the chronic disease epidemic, to an existential health crisis,” he added.

MAHA Action is spending more than half a million dollars on the campaign to promote the Trump administration’s health agenda across cable television and social media platforms through Aug. 12, according to organizers.

One ad MAHA Action released touts efforts to promote “real food” and bust the causes of chronic illnesses.

“MAHA isn’t about politics, it’s about people standing up to say ‘enough,'” the ad states.

Kennedy, who previously sought the Democratic presidential nomination before running as an independent and eventually ditching his campaign to endorse Trump, promoted the play on the president’s “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) movement with a health focus ahead of the 2024 election.

Since becoming Trump’s top health adviser, former environmental lawyer Kennedy has advocated for the removal of food dyes and additives and promoted additional research into autism, among other endeavors.

The President’s Commission to Make America Healthy Again released an initial report in May that studied childhood chronic diseases. That report identified four top factors that it said are hurting American children: ultraprocessed foods, environmental chemicals, digital behavior and “overmedicalization.”





