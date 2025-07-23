



New Jersey Democratic Sens. Cory Booker and Andy Kim slammed the Trump administration on Tuesday for failing to uphold the court ordered appointment of Alina Haba’s successor to serve as the state’s interim U.S. attorney.

Desiree Leigh Grace, Habba’s first assistant, was tapped by the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey to lead the office upon the expiration of her 120-day temporary term. But, on Tuesday, Grace was “removed” from the post by the Justice Department (DOJ).

“Trump’s Department of Justice is once again criticizing a court that acted within its authority, continuing a pattern of publicly undermining judicial decisions and showing disregard for the rule of law and the separation of powers,” Booker and Kim said in a statement.

“The firing of a career public servant, lawfully appointed by the court, is another blatant attempt to intimidate anyone that doesn’t agree with them and undermine judicial independence,” the duo continued. “This Administration may not like the law, but they are not above it.”

DOJ officials have accused the Democratic senators of plotting to oust Habba, who failed to be confirmed by judges for a long-term position.

“They forced out President Trump’s pick, @USAttyHabba, then installed her deputy, colluding with the NJ Senators along the way. It won’t work,” Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche wrote on social platform X, referring to Booker and Kim.

“Pursuant to the President’s authority, we have removed that deputy, effective immediately,” he added. “This backroom vote will not override the authority of the Chief Executive.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi said, “politically minded judges refused to allow her to continue in her position.”

Habba received a considerable amount of backlash after initiating charges against Newark Mayor Ras Baraka (D) and Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-N.J.) stemming from an incident at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in the Garden State.

Both Baraka and McIver denied the accusations resulting in charges dropped against the Newark mayor. Baraka has sued Habba for damages over his arrest.

A federal judge said the New Jersey mayor’s arrest suggested a “worrisome misstep” by Habba’s office, noting the “apparent rush” in bringing the case that culminated in the government’s “embarrassing” retraction of the charge.

“The people of New Jersey deserve a U.S. Attorney who will enforce the law and pursue justice for the people of our state without partisanship or politics,” Booker and Kim said on Tuesday, following Habba’s failure to be retained as the state’s top federal prosecutor.





Source link