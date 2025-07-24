



Former Biden State Department spokesperson Ned Price went after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday in an opinion piece for Fox News following her recent claims about the 2016 election.

“Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard, like much of official Washington, has recently focused on what she describes as a sordid and far-reaching scandal and cover-up reaching the highest levels,” Price said in his piece. “She has described how a cabal of some of the world’s most powerful engaged in a shocking criminal conspiracy and then deceived their fellow Americans in an effort to cover their tracks.”

Price stated that Gabbard was “not talking about Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender whose connections to global elites have gripped much of the country six years after his death.”

“Instead, Gabbard’s supposed bombshell centers on, of all things, the 2016 election. Hers is an effort to re-write history, overturning established facts with conspiratorial fiction, while also directing focus away from the current scandal engulfing her administration,” Price continued.

On Wednesday, Gabbard unveiled a previously classified House report, her second such disclosure after she accused the intelligence community of a “treasonous conspiracy” in its review of 2016 election foreign influence.

The 2020 House Intelligence Committee report raises doubts on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s interest in the 2016 election, as well as his desire to assist President Trump in the race.

Gabbard also released a report last week alleging officials with the Obama administration manipulated intelligence related to Russian interference in the 2016 election.

