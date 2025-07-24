



Education Secretary Linda McMahon is hopeful the Trump administration’s deal with Columbia University can be used at other schools as the White House seeks to expand its crackdown on higher education.

“It was a comprehensive agreement that we were able to reach with Columbia and it is our hope that this is going to be a template for other universities around the country,” McMahon told NewsNation, the sister network to The Hill.

“We are already seeing other universities that are taking these measures before investigation or before our coming in to talk to them and I think that is an incredible win,” she added.

The deal was announced late Monday night after months of negotiations, with a number of concessions coming from Columbia.

Columbia agreed to pay $220 million to the federal government, end programs that “promote unlawful efforts to achieve race-based outcomes, quotes, diversity targets or similar efforts” and report foreign students who are expelled, among other things.

The two sides also agreed to an independent monitor that will ensure Columbia’s compliance. McMahon said she has “no doubt” that compliance “is their goal.”

McMahon said the last two presidents of Columbia both “recognized there was an issue” and said the university negotiated in good faith, although the agreement did not end with Columbia admitting wrongdoing.

“This agreement marks an important step forward after a period of sustained federal scrutiny and institutional uncertainty,” acting university President Claire Shipman said in a statement.

“The settlement was carefully crafted to protect the values that define us and allow our essential research partnership with the federal government to get back on track,” she added.





Source link