



Secretary of State Marco Rubio slammed Emmanuel Macron after the French president said on Thursday that France would recognize Palestinian statehood, arguing it will only assist Hamas and downgrade prospects of reaching a peace deal between the Palestinian militant group and Israel.

“The United States strongly rejects @EmmanuelMacron’s plan to recognize a Palestinian state at the @UN general assembly,” Rubio said in a Thursday evening statement on X. “This reckless decision only serves Hamas propaganda and sets back peace. It is a slap in the face to the victims of October 7th.”

Macron said the decision is part of a commitment to a “just and lasting peace” in the Middle East and that he will make the announcement before the United Nations General Assembly in September.

“The French people want peace in the Middle East. It is our responsibility — as French citizens, alongside Israelis, Palestinians, and our European and international partners — to prove that peace is possible,” Macron said.

So far, 146 countries have recognized the Palestinian state. France became the first member of the Group of Seven (G7) to do so.

Macron’s announcement came the same day as the discussion between Israel and Hamas, a group designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S. government, about forging a ceasefire and releasing the hostages fell apart. Steve Witkoff, President Trump’s Middle East envoy, hammered Hamas, saying the group lacks the “desire” to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

“We will now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and try to create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza,” Witkoff said in a statement. “It is a shame that Hamas has acted in this selfish way. We are resolute in seeking an end to this conflict and a permanent peace in Gaza.”

On Thursday, as part of the announcement, Macron called for an immediate ceasefire in the war-torn enclave, for all of the hostages held by Hamas to be freed and for the aid flowing into Gaza to increase.

Israel has pushed against the international recognition of the Palestinian state, especially at the UN.

Marcon, who said he got unnamed commitments from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas that made the announcement possible, was also criticized by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Such a move rewards terror and risks creating another Iranian proxy, just as Gaza became,” Netanyahu said Thursday on X. “A Palestinian state in these conditions would be a launch pad to annihilate Israel — not to live in peace beside it. Let’s be clear: the Palestinians do not seek a state alongside Israel; they seek a state instead of Israel.”





