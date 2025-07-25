



President Trump will meet Sunday in Scotland with the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, for the two sides to discuss trade.

“Following a good call with @POTUS, we have agreed to meet in Scotland on Sunday to discuss transatlantic trade relations, and how we can keep them strong,” von der Leyen posted on X.

Trump, who will be staying at his properties in Scotland until Tuesday, told reporters earlier Friday he put the chances of the U.S. reaching a trade agreement with the European Union before an Aug. 1 deadline at “50/50.”

“We’re working very diligently with Europe, the EU, which covers a lot of dirt, a lot of countries. And that’s the big one right now,” Trump said.

Trump previously announced the United States would impose a 30 percent tariff on goods from the European Union beginning Aug. 1. EU officials have warned they could impose countermeasures if the tariffs go into effect, setting off a broader trade war.

The president has in recent weeks been announcing sweeping “reciprocal” tariff rates on various trading partners, though some countries have struck deals to lower their rate.

Trump has in the past claimed the European Union has long been unfair to the U.S. and alleged the bloc of nations was created to “screw” America. EU members like Germany, Italy, France and the Netherlands are among the top trading partners with the U.S., according to Census Bureau data.





