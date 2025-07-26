



President Trump threatened to withhold potential trade deals from Thailand and Cambodia amid a border conflict that has displaced tens of thousands of civilians and left at least 32 people dead.

Trump said on Saturday that he spoke with Cambodia’s prime minister Hun Manet and that he called Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai to “request” a ceasefire and an end to the cross-border war.

“We happen to be, by coincidence, currently dealing on Trade with both Countries, but do not want to make any Deal, with either Country, if they are fighting — And I have told them so,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

“Many people are being killed in this War, but it very much reminds me of the Conflict between Pakistan and India, which was brought to a successful halt,” the president added, referring to U.S. efforts to help broker a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in May after the two exchanged tit-for-tat strikes.

The conflict between Thailand and Cambodia has continued on Saturday, its third day. In Thailand, 19 people were killed, while in Cambodia, the death toll has reached 13, according to The Associated Press.

The conflict has erupted after five Thai soldiers were wounded on Wednesday from a land mine explosion.

In another Saturday post on Truth Social, Trump, who is visiting Scotland, said he had a “very good conversation” with Wechayachai, Thailand’s acting prime minister.

“Thailand, like Cambodia, wants to have an immediate Ceasefire, and PEACE. I am now going to relay that message back to the Prime Minister of Cambodia,” Trump wrote on Saturday. “After speaking to both Parties, Ceasefire, Peace, and Prosperity seems to be a natural. We will soon see!”

Trump’s conversations with leaders of Cambodia and Thailand come as he has threatened to impose reciprocal tariffs on a host of countries, including the two currently at war.

Both Bangkok and Phnom Penh would face a 36 percent reciprocal rate, which Trump and other administration officials said would go into effect on Aug. 1.





