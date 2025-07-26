



Attorney George Conway criticized President Trump on Friday for not completely ruling out a pardon for convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell at the center of the Jeffrey Epstein case.

His words came after Trump told reporters earlier in the day that he was “allowed” to grant Maxwell clemency but hadn’t considered taking the measure.

“She is a sexual predator. She was found guilty of doing these things. She [was] found guilty of, she would take the passports away from these girls, who they dragged to Epstein island. She did all of this stuff,” Conway said during an appearance on CNN’s “The Lead with Jake Tapper.” “She’s neck deep, way in.”

“And so the notion that they would give her clemency is just insane,” he added.

Conway, a staunch Trump critic, joins a chorus of Democrats and even some conservatives who are railing against the Trump administration for failing to release files related to the Epstein case.

Epstein, who died in prison in 2019, and Maxwell, who’s now serving a 20-year sentence, were convicted for sex trafficking and other charges.

Maxwell appealed her guilty verdict and is fighting to have her case heard before the Supreme Court.

This week, she met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche about the case. During those meetings, the Justice Department granted her limited immunity in exchange for her candor, ABC News reported.

However, some, including Conway, said she can’t be trusted.

“The Justice Department trashed on her credibility back when they prosecuted her,” he told Tapper on Friday. “They said that she couldn’t be trusted under oath.”

Trump was notified that his name was listed in files tied to Epstein’s dealings earlier this year.

But the president denies any wrongdoing and says those seeking information about his involvement with the deceased financier are engaging in a “witch hunt.”





Source link