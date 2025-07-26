



The Trump administration and Cabinet members remain entangled in a saga entrenched in controversy over files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which is likely to be a focus of this week’s Sunday shows.

Members of Congress and the public are continuing to call on leaders to release the names of past clients, associates and businessmen linked to Epstein’s dealings, urging President Trump to make good on his campaign promise to provide transparency on the deceased criminal’s actions.

Their push for more information follows a July joint memo from the FBI and Justice Department (DOJ) that confirmed Epstein kept no “client list” and said no further files tied to the late financier would be released by the federal government.

Epstein’s longtime partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, agreed to speak with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche this week about the international sex trafficking ring run by the two.

“This was a thorough, comprehensive interview by the Deputy Attorney General. No person and no topic were off-limits. We are very grateful. The truth will come out,” Maxwell’s attorney David Oscar Markus said in a statement to NewsNation, the sister network of The Hill.

Maxwell was granted limited immunity amid her push to appeal her conviction before the Supreme Court.

DOJ officials have opposed the effort but continue to applaud her cooperation while the president has not completely ruled out the possibility of pardoning Epstein’s accomplice, who’s now serving a 20-year sentence behind bars.

Lawmakers disgruntled by the lengthy delay to unveil new evidence voted Tuesday to subpoena Maxwell to testify before the House Oversight Committee.

A House Oversight subpanel on Wednesday approved several subpoenas including one directing the DOJ to turn over materials relating to the Epstein files.

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) and Rep. Riley Moore (R-W.Va.) will likely discuss the huddle amongst their GOP colleagues this week on Sunday shows, addressing their party’s strategy to investigate Epstein’s criminal dealings without stepping on the Trump administration’s toes. McCaul is set to appear on CBS’s “Face the Nation” and Moore is slated to appear on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) is set to address the Democratic push to force transparency on the president’s ties to Epstein’s illegal actions on his Sunday appearance on ABC’s “This Week.”

Amidst the legislative drama, the White House is courting foreign nations to coax mutually beneficial trade deals between the U.S. and its international partners.

Officials sent out the first batch of letters earlier this month to other nations informing them of new tariff rates, but those tariffs won’t go into effect until Aug. 1, White House officials said.

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), who sits on the Small Business & Entrepreneurship Committee, may address the impact set to strike the country’s business through the onset of levies during Sunday appearances on Fox News’s “Fox News Sunday” and NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

This week, markets surged as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell waved off criticism from the president on Thursday and corrected his projected costs for projects undertaken by the entity.

The S&P 500 finished 0.4 percent up, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 208 points or 0.47 percent.

Many await further direction from the Fed Chair on inflation as more permanent tariffs take effect and Americans begin to feel the jolt from its repercussions.

Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.) of the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Development could address how different business ventures may thrive or decline due to newer trade policies.

All this and more will be discussed on this week’s Sunday shows.

Please see the full list of appearances below:

NewsNation’s “The Hill Sunday:” Former Amb. John Bolton, Rep. Sean Casten (D-Ill.) and Former Gov. Chris Sununu (R-N.H.)

ABC’s “This Week:” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.); Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.)

CNN’s “State of the Union:” Sens. Katie Britt (R-Ala.) and Mark Warner, (D-Va.); Rep. Riley Moore (R-W.Va.)

CBS’ “Face the Nation:” Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.); Rep. Michael McCaul, (R-Texas); International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi; former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb

NBC’s “Meet the Press:” Sens. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.), and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.); Zohran Mamdani, Democratic candidate for New York mayor

Fox News’ “Fox News Sunday:” Sens. Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Jim Banks (R-Ind.)

Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures:” John Ratcliffe, CIA Director; Former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA); Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.)





