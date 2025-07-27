



President Trump on Saturday doubled down on his accusations that former Vice President Harris paid celebrities to endorse her during the 2024 presidential election.

The president, echoing previous claims that Harris paid Beyoncé, Oprah and Al Sharpton to support her White House bid throughout the campaign trail, said Harris and the celebrities involved should be “prosecuted.”

“YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO PAY FOR AN ENDORSEMENT. IT IS TOTALLY ILLEGAL TO DO SO. Can you imagine what would happen if politicians started paying for people to endorse them. All hell would break out,” the president wrote in a Truth Social post.

“Kamala, and all of those that received Endorsement money, BROKE THE LAW. They should all be prosecuted! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he added.

Trump made similar claims about the former vice president earlier this year and late last year.

“Beyoncé didn’t sing, Oprah didn’t do much of anything (she called it ‘expenses’), and Al is just a third rate Con Man,” he said in December.

In Saturday’s post, the president claimed Harris paid $11 million to Beyoncé, $3 million to Oprah, and $600,000 to Sharpton.

Oprah previously said she “was not paid a dime” to appear alongside Harris at a live-streamed event. Production fees were covered by the campaign, however.

“The people who worked on that production needed to be paid. And were. End of story,” she wrote last fall.

The Harris campaign previously denied paying Beyoncé for an endorsement. Records from the Federal Elections Commission show the Harris campaign did pay Beyonce’s production company Parkwood Production Media LLC $165,000. Such reimbursements are frequently associated with large event production and cannot be donated to political campaigns.





