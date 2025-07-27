



Israel has started a “tactical pause” in fighting in Gaza amid mass starvation concerns, the country’s military said Sunday.

“In accordance with directives from the political echelon, and as part of the IDF’s ongoing effort, led by COGAT, to increase the scale of humanitarian aid entering Gaza, a local tactical pause in military activity will take place for humanitarian purposes from 10:00 to 20:00, starting today (Sunday),” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a post on the social platform X Sunday.

According to The Associated Press, there have been warnings in recent months from food experts about Gaza facing famine, with aid being limited by the Israelis.

Australia’s government said on Friday that the humanitarian situation in Gaza was “beyond” the world’s “worst fears,” amid reports of mass starvation and disease throughout the territory.

“The situation in Gaza has gone beyond the world’s worst fears. The position of the Australian Government is clear: every innocent life matters,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement. “Every Israeli. Every Palestinian. This conflict has stolen far too many innocent lives.”

In American politics, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) recently criticized President Trump due to his handling of Israel’s war in Gaza and called for an immediate ceasefire, more aid to the territory and the freedom of all hostages held by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

“During the first six months of Donald Trump’s time in office, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has reached a breaking point, hostages are still being held by Hamas despite the President’s promise they would be released and the pre-existing ceasefire the administration inherited has been breached,” Jeffries said Friday in a statement.

“The starvation and death of Palestinian children and civilians in an ongoing war zone is unacceptable.”





