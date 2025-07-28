



Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) said Sunday she plans to decide in the coming days whether to launch a bid for South Carolina governor.

In an interview on Fox News’s “Fox Report Weekend,” Mace hinted that she “may be forced” to enter the race.

“I will be making a decision over the next couple of days about my future,” Mace said. “I believe I may be forced to run for governor because I can’t watch my beautiful red state of South Carolina go woke. It’s gone woke over the last couple of years.”

The congresswoman was asked about local coverage of her Friday event in New Hampshire, which anchor Jon Scott said the local paper reported “all but confirms a run for South Carolina governor.”

Mace would enter a crowded GOP primary race, with candidates including state Attorney General Alan Wilson, state Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), who launched his campaign in recent days.

But Mace, in the Sunday interview, sought to present the election as a two-person race against Wilson.

“This is a two-man race, if I get in, between me and Alan Wilson, the South Carolina attorney general, who likes to put pedophiles on trial and give them one day in jail serve,” she said.

“And so I don’t believe that the South Carolina people will go for that,” she continued, “but we’ll be making a decision about my future over the next couple of days, and we’re excited about it.”





