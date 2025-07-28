



President Trump will meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for “wide-ranging talks” on Monday in Scotland.

Fresh off Trump’s trade deal with the European Union, announced Sunday, Trump and Starmer are expected to discuss implementation of the U.S.-U.K. trade deal, agreed to in May, the prime minister’s office said Sunday. The struggle to reach a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, along with the hunger crisis in Gaza, as well as the war in Ukraine, are also on the table.

Trump’s five-day visit to Scotland is a mix of business — trade talk ahead of Thursday’s White House deadline for tariff deals — and pleasure, with the president taking in his golf courses.

In Stockholm on Monday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent starts the next round of trade meetings with China. Looking even beyond tariffs, a flurry of economic activity this week makes it a significant one. The Federal Reserve announces its next interest rate decision on Wednesday. Between Tuesday and Thursday, the government will release consumer confidence insights, second-quarter GDP data, details on job openings, and the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, the PCE index.

