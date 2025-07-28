



President Trump will meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for “wide-ranging talks” on Monday.

Trump and Starmer are expected to discuss the implementation of the U.S.-U.K. trade deal, agreed to in May, the prime minister’s office said Sunday. The struggle to reach a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, along with the hunger crisis in Gaza, as well as the war in Ukraine, are also on the table as the two leaders meet in Scotland.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. EDT.

