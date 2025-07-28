



Right-wing firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) condemned the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as “horrific” on Sunday, as concern over widespread hunger in the territory has mounted after nearly two years of Israel’s war.

“I can unequivocally say that what happened to innocent people in Israel on Oct 7th was horrific,” Greene wrote on X. “Just as I can unequivocally say that what has been happening to innocent people and children in Gaza is horrific. This war and humanitarian crisis must end!”

The United Nations warned Sunday of “catastrophic hunger” in the besieged enclave, where access to humanitarian aid has been tightly controlled by an Israeli- and U.S.-backed nonprofit since May. Palestinians have reported being shot at by Israeli troops as they have attempted to make their way to limited aid sites.

Greene has at times broken from her caucus with her criticisms of Israel. In the same social media thread on Sunday, she said: “I tried to cut funding to Israel, Jordan, and other countries as well as cut needless foreign aid. All my amendments failed because Congress refuses to stop their addiction to America last insane spending.”

It was a reference to when the Georgia Republican proposed during defense appropriation votes in mid-July slashing $500 million in American aid to Israel’s air defense system, an effort that garnered only six votes in the House.

President Trump said Monday that there was “real starvation” happening in the territory, and said that the United States would assist with “food centers” in the territory.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, however, has come under considerable criticism. A group of Senate Democrats wrote Monday that the United States should urge Israel to revert to aid distribution run by the United Nations.





Source link