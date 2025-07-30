



The family of American artist Thomas Kinkade is pushing back on the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) use of the late artist’s painting to promote what the family views as an anti-immigrant message.

In a statement posted to the Kinkade Family Foundation website, the family said DHS failed to get authorization before posting an image of Kinkade’s painting on social media on July 1. The family is now weighing its legal options.

“The use of his artwork was unauthorized, and we have requested that DHS remove the post, and we are consulting with our counsel on our options,” the statement said.

The painting depicts young children walking to school in a quintessential American town. Several children gather around a flagpole as they raise the American flag, and some place their hands over their hearts. The painting is called “Morning Pledge.”

DHS posted an image of the painting and added: “Protect the Homeland.”

The DHS social media page has touted the agency’s immigration enforcement efforts and mass deportation campaign and often highlights depictions of immigrants as criminals.

The family objected to Kinkade’s legacy being associated with that message.

“At The Kinkade Family Foundation, we strongly condemn the sentiment expressed in the post and the deplorable actions that DHS continues to carry out,” the foundation wrote in the statement.

“Like many of you, we were deeply troubled to see this image used to promote division and xenophobia associated with the ideals of DHS, as this is antithetical to our mission,” the statement continued. “We stand firmly with our communities who have been threatened and targeted by DHS, especially our immigrant, BIPOC, undocumented, LGBTQ+, and disabled relatives and neighbors.”

The Washington Post first reported on the foundation’s statement Tuesday.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told the Post that the agency is highlighting artwork that “celebrates America’s heritage and history.”

“If the media needs a history lesson on the brave men and women who blazed the trails and forged this republic from the sweat of their brow, we are happy to send them a history textbook,” she said in the statement to the Post. “This administration is unapologetically proud of American history and American heritage.”

The Hill has contacted the foundation and DHS for comment.





