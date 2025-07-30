



A tsunami warning was issued in Hawaii on Tuesday following an 8.7 magnitude earthquake near the Russian coast, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the National Weather Service (NWS).

Additionally, much of the U.S. and Canadian west coast faced a tsunami watch and advisory after the earthquake close to Russia’s east coast, per NOAA and the NWS.

President Trump in a post on X on Tuesday night cautioned those living in the potentially affected areas and advised people to visit tsunami.gov for the latest information, adding to “STAY STRONG AND STAY SAFE!“

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency noted a tsunami warning in a post on the social platform X late Tuesday and said that “URGENT ACTION SHOULD BE TAKEN TO PROTECT LIVES AND PROPERTY.”

“HOURLY UPDATES WILL BE POSTED. STAY SAFE,” the agency added.

In its own post on X Tuesday, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said that “@NWS_NTWC has issued a Tsunami Watch for the California coast including SF Bay area following today’s M8.7 earthquake off the coast of Russia.”

“@Cal_OES, along with its partners, is monitoring any potential impacts to the state. Sign up for local alerts and listen to authorities,” the office added.

Just after 6:30 p.m. local time, Washington state’s Emergency Management Division on X told those “On the coast” to “stay OUT OF THE WATER & AWAY FROM THE SHORE, which includes HARBORS and MARINAS due to strong currents & dangerous waves.”

British Columbia Premier David Eby stated on X that “a tsunami watch has been issued for much of BC’s coast” and he was “monitoring the situation closely.”





