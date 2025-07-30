



President Trump attacked Fox News host Jessica Tarlov on Tuesday, calling her a “real loser” in a social media post as she was on the air during the network’s popular table talk program “The Five.”

“I can’t stand Jessica Tarlov of THE FIVE,” Trump wrote in a short Truth Social post. “A real loser!”

Trump’s attack came just after Tarlov, a progressive commentator for the right-leaning cable network, had suggested on Tuesday’s episode of “The Five” that stricter gun control laws could have prevented a mass shooting in a New York City office building Monday.

“You will never be able to stop all of the lunatics,” Tarlov added.

Trump’s attack against the prominent Fox News host comes as he has assailed major media outlets with increasing force in recent months.

The president earlier this month filed a lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal, which like Fox is owned by media mogul Rupert Murdoch, and regularly complains about Fox’s polling and commentary from contributors who cast doubt on his policies and positions.

Many of the leading hosts at Fox are vocally supportive of Trump, and his allies regularly appear on the network, granting exclusive interviews and access to his administration during his first six months in office.





