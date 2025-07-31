



LIVE Video: Trump signs executive order on sports council, fitness test

Trade deals are top of mind Thursday for President Trump, the day before his tariffs take effect.

Trump announced Mexico would get a 90-day reprieve, punting a 30 percent tariff that was set to go into effect Friday.

The president agreed to terms with South Korea on Wednesday, the latest in his list of nations to strike a bargain. Canada, however, faces a steeper hill after it said it would recognize a Palestinian state, with conditions, and Trump declared that stance would make negotiations for favorable trade levies more difficult.

Trump’s plans for higher “reciprocal” tariffs land in court Thursday, when the U.S. Appeals Court for the Federal District, located in Washington, will scrutinize them after a group of businesses and a bloc of states sued, saying they weren’t legal.

Meanwhile, amid calls for humanitarian relief in Gaza, the president is pushing for Hamas to “surrender” and free its hostages, saying in a social media post Thursday morning that it is the “fastest way” to end the crisis.

At the White House press briefing, press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Trump would be overseeing the construction of a ballroom that would hold hundreds of people, in the East Wing of the White House complex.

Trump tirade against Grassley irritates Republican senators

GOP bullish on dismantling Voting Rights Act

Senators forgo Corporation for Public Broadcasting funds in spending bill

