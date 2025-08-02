



(NEXSTAR) – Unless you’re one of the members of the workforce who has moved to remote work in the last few years, the commute to and from work is a daily task that nobody enjoys.

Whether your commute involves bumper-to-bumper traffic or is just longer than you’d like, the only thing that could make it worse is if you were to get into a car accident—which happens more frequently than you’d like in some U.S. cities.

An annual study conducted by MoneyGeek examines the ‘most dangerous’ commutes in the country. To determine this, they looked at the average number of fatal crashes per year during the morning commute hours in over 100 of the largest cities in the U.S.

More than 100 JCPenney stores sold: What happens now?



Landing at the top of the list with the “most dangerous” commute is Memphis, Tennessee, where the fatal crash rate is 0.84 per 100,000 residents during morning rush hours.

Not far behind is Tucson, Arizona, with a 0.80 fatal crash rate, followed by Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky (0.71) and then Greensboro-High Point, North Carolina (0.70).

After the top four, the list takes a noticeable dip in fatal crash rates, with Albuquerque, New Mexico, in fifth having a 0.52 fatal crash rate.

Here’s how the rest of the top 10 shook out according to MoneyGeek.

Rank City Morning Commute Fatal Crash Rate 1. Memphis, TN-MS-AR 0.84 2. Tucson, AZ 0.80 3. Lexington-Fayette, KY 0.71 4. Greensboro-High Point, NC 0.70 5. Albuquerque, NM 0.52 6. Chattanooga, TN-GA 0.51 7. Jacksonville, FL 0.50 8. Baton Rouge, LA 0.48 9. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX 0.44 10. Winston-Salem, NC 0.37 (Credit: MoneyGeek)

On the bright side, most of these commutes aren’t relatively long. Most of the cities on the list average about a 20 to 25 minute commute each morning.

New tariffs could raise prices of Ozempic, Wegovy



That’s about 10 minutes faster than the longest average commutes on the list, like Chicago and Philadelphia, and 20 minutes faster than New York City.

To see the full study from MoneyGeek, you can go to their website and see how your commute ranks.





Source link