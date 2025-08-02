



President Trump’s economy reverberated this week amid tariff uncertainty, the weak job report on Friday and the subsequent firing of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) commissioner, Erika McEntarfer.

The Department of Labor (DOL) on Friday reported that the U.S. added just 73,000 jobs in July. Additionally, the job numbers for May and June were adjusted downward, cutting down the original tally by 258,000.

The country added 19,000 jobs in May and 14,000 in June, far below the original reports

After the dismal jobs report, Trump ordered McEntarfer to be fired, accusing her of manipulating previous reports and vowing to find a replacement that will be “much more competent and qualified.”

On Thursday, the White House also announced that tariffs on dozens of nations would be implemented on Aug. 7, sending further shockwaves through the global trading system. The import taxes will range from the baseline 10 percent to as high as 41 percent.

Trump raised the tariff rate for Canada to 35 percent. The administration also announced trade deals with countries such as Indonesia, the Philippines and South Korea, along with the European Union and the United Kingdom this week.

White House National Economic Advisor Kevin Hassett will appear on both NBC’s “Meet The Press” and Fox News’ “Fox News Sunday” where he will likely discuss the latest on the administration negotiations with other countries over tariff deals and weigh in on the latest jobs report.

On the foreign policy front, Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and the U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee visited an aid-distribution spot in the Gaza Strip on Friday, as international outrage over the humanitarian situation in the enclave continues.

Witkoff and Huckabee will brief the president about the situation, according to the White House, as Trump earlier this week acknowledged there’s “real starvation” in Gaza, striking a different position than Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has denied those claims.

Gaza Humanitarian Foundation Executive Chairman Johnnie Moore will be on Fox News’ “Fox News Sunday,” where he will likely discuss the current flow of aid into Gaza administered by the U.S.-backed organization and weigh in on reports of Israeli military firing at Gazans seeking food at the aid distribution sites.

Those and others topics are likely to be discussed on the upcoming Sunday Shows:

NewsNation’s “The Hill Sunday”: Democratic National Committee Chairman Ken Martin

ABC’s “This Week”: Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers; former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder and Doctors Without Borders USA CEO Avril Benoît.

CNN’s “State of the Union”: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin.

CBS’ “Face the Nation”: New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D); U.S. trade representative Jamieson Greer; Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz; Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan and Canada’s ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman.

NBC’s “Meet the Press”: White House national economic adviser Kevin Hassett and Sen. Alex Padilla (D).

Fox News’ “Fox News Sunday”: Hassett; Gaza Humanitarian Foundation executive chairman Johnnie Moore; father of co-pilot killed in DCA collision Tim Lilley and Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.).

Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures”: White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).





