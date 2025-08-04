



President Trump on Sunday weighed in on actor Sydney Sweeney and her recent controversial ad campaign with American Eagle.

“You’d be surprised at how many people are Republicans,” the president said after a reporter stated that the “White Lotus” and “Euphoria” star is a registered Republican.

“That’s what I wouldn’t have known, but I’m glad you told me that. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic,” the president said while en route back to Washington on Sunday evening from Bedminster, N.J.

BuzzFeed reported over the weekend that Sweeney has been registered to the Republican Party of Florida since June 2024.

The ad featuring Sweeney has caused backlash online, with social media users criticizing what they claim are racist undertones surrounding the campaign’s message that Sweeney “has great jeans,” a riff on the idea of “good genes.”

“Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color,” Sweeney says in one video. “My jeans are blue.”

Vice President Vance mocked critics of the ad in a recent interview, blaming Democrats for those who argue the commercial backs eugenics.

“So you have a pretty girl doing a jeans ad and they can’t help but freak out. It reveals a lot more about them than it does us. No question,” Vance said on the “Ruthless Podcast.”

White House communications director Steven Cheung pointed to the backlash as an example of “cancel culture run amok.”

The Hill has reached out to a contact for Sweeney for comment.





