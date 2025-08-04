



President Trump confirmed Sunday that nuclear submarines “are in the region” two days after saying the U.S. was positioning two nuclear submarines close to Russia.

“I’ve already put out a statement, and the answer is, they are in the region, yeah, where they have to be,” Trump told reporters while traveling back to Washington when asked if the submarines had been deployed yet.

The president announced Friday he was positioning the two nuclear submarines in “appropriate regions” near Russia following “highly provocative statements” from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

“Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that,” Trump had said in a Truth Social post.

“Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances,” the president added.

Trump on Thursday had issued a warning to Medvedev after he criticized the president’s foreign policy to “watch his words.”

“Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let’s keep it that way, and tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he’s still President, to watch his words. He’s entering very dangerous territory!” the president added.

The president on Sunday reiterated that his special envoy Steve Witkoff planned to visit Russia in the coming days ahead of plans to impose sanctions on Russia over its war with Ukraine.





