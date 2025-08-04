



House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) visited Jerusalem on Sunday after he previously postponed a trip to Israel earlier this year.

Johnson was seen in footage visiting the Western Wall in Jerusalem and joining a group of House Republicans to meet with Israeli officials.

“It is such a moving time for us to be here, to be here at the Wailing Wall. We’ve offered our prayers, we’ve put our notes into the wall, as is traditional and we’re so moved by the hospitality of the people and the great love of Israel,” Johnson said in a video posted to Instagram by the Western Wall Heritage Foundation.

“Our prayer is that America will always stand with Israel and that we will — we pray for the preservation and the peace of Jerusalem. That’s what Scripture tells us to do. It’s a matter of faith for us and a commitment that we have,” he added.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar shared a photo on social platform X of Johnson and other House Republicans including Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) meeting in Jerusalem.

“We discussed the alarming global wave of antisemitism, including efforts by countries like Ireland to delegitimize Israel. I also described the horrific attacks against the Druze in Syria, the same kind of barbarism perpetrated by Hamas,” Sa’ar wrote.

Johnson postponed a trip to Israel back in June, when he was supposed to address the Knesset, due to the military conflict between Israel and Iran. Jewish Insider reported Sunday that Johnson does not have plans to address the Knesset on his trip this week.





