



Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is placing a hold on three of President Trump’s nominees to the Treasury Department over forthcoming administration rules that are expected to hamper tax credits for wind and solar energy.

Grassley, who recently engaged in a heated back-and-forth with Trump over the handling of judicial picks, announced his move to place the holds in the congressional record on Friday.

“Today, I placed a hold on three Department of the Treasury nominees,” he said in the record, specifically naming Trump’s picks for the department’s general counsel, assistant secretary and undersecretary.

The Iowa Republican added that while the “big, beautiful, bill” recently passed by Congress allowed for wind and solar companies to continue to get tax credits if they begin construction of their projects in the next year, the Treasury Department “is expected to issue rules and regulations implementing the agreed upon phase-out of the wind and solar credits by August 18, 2025.”

“Until I can be certain that such rules and regulations adhere to the law and congressional intent, I intend to continue to object to the consideration of these Treasury nominees,” Grassley said.

Sen. John Curtis (R-Utah), is also placing a hold on the same nominees — Brian Morrissey Jr., Francis Brooke and Jonathan McKernan — for the same reason, a source familiar told The Hill.

It’s not entirely clear whether these holds will actually have a significant impact on the nominations. Typically, they can slow the process of confirming a nominee, requiring the chamber to spend hours debating and taking additional votes for each nominee without ultimately blocking them.

With a handful of nominees, holds are more of an annoyance, though in some cases — like when in 2023 Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) put holds on hundreds of military promotions — they have successfully delayed nominations for a significant period.

It’s unusual, though not unheard of, for lawmakers of the same party to place holds on the president’s nominees.

Grassley’s decision was first reported Monday by C-SPAN’S Craig Caplan. Curtis’s move was first reported by Politico.

The hold comes amid a larger spat between Grassley and Trump after president told the senator last week to ax the Judiciary Committee’s “blue slip” tradition of allowing home-state senators to veto nominees to district courts and U.S. attorneys’ offices.

Trump reposted comments that accused Grassley of being “sneaky” and a “RINO,” an acronym for Republican In Name Only.

“I was offended by what the president said, and I’m disappointed it would result in personal insults,” Grassley said in response.

Trump, meanwhile, has expressed frustration at the pace of the Senate’s confirmation of his nominees, saying lawmakers should stay in Washington to confirm more people ahead of their yearly August recess.

How rapidly to phase out energy tax credits was a major sticking point among Republican lawmakers as they put Trump’s megabill together.

The bill provisions that Curtis helped to secure allowing wind and solar projects to get the full value of a lucrative tax credit if they start construction within 12 months of its passage.

After the bill was passed Trump signed an executive order that directed the Treasury to take a strict approach to limit which projects are eligible.

The administration has been particularly hostile to wind and solar and broadly supportive of other energy sources, including oil, gas, coal and nuclear.





