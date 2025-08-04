



Radio host Charlamagne tha God responded on his show Monday to recent comments from President Trump calling him a “racist sleazebag,” mostly shrugging off the insults and saying he wants the president to succeed.

“Now, the personal insults, I don’t care. He called me a sleazebag. I looked up the definition of sleazebag, says it’s a disgusting or despicable person, depending on who you ask, that may apply to me,” the radio host said Monday on “The Breakfast Club.”

“OK, I personally prefer friendly neighborhood a-hole, OK? He said, I’m ‘a low-IQ individual,’ I don’t know. I’ve never taken an IQ test. He said, I have ‘no idea what words are coming out of — coming out of’ my ‘mouth.’ Absolutely true. OK, I’ve been surprising myself my whole life,” he added.

The radio host and frequent political pundit chafed at being called “racist.”

“He called me a racist. I didn’t mention race, not one time on Lara Trump. I didn’t bring up the fact that President Trump issued an executive order directing oversight of institutions like the Smithsonian to remove or suppress narratives about systemic racism and Black history,” Charlamagne said.

In a post on Truth Social on Sunday, President Trump responded to Charlamagne’s appearance on his daughter-in-law Lara Trump’s Fox News show, calling the radio host a “racist sleazebag” and asking “Why is he allowed to use the word ‘GOD’ when describing himself?”

“He’s a Low IQ individual, has no idea what words are coming out of his mouth, and knows nothing about me or what I have done – like just ending 5 Wars,” President Trump added.

Trump’s post followed the radio host predicting on Saturday that anger among MAGA voters over his administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files would lead to traditional Republicans taking back the party in a “coup.”

“I think there’s a political coup going on right now in the Republican Party that people aren’t paying attention to. I think that this Epstein thing is going to be a way for traditional conservatives to take their party back. I really do,” Charlamagne, whose given name is Lenard McKelvey, told Lara Trump.

On his show on Monday, he said he wanted President Trump to remain “focused” on more important issues.

“President Trump, don’t worry about Lenard, OK, don’t worry about Charlamagne tha God. I know something I said hit a nerve and rattled you a little bit, but I don’t want you rattled,” he said.

“I am an American. I don’t care who’s in the White House. I want America to succeed. But I need you focused, and right now you’re not focused.”





